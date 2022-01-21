This week's pet of the week is a sweet dog named Aspen.
Aspen is a 1.5-year-old Husky mix and hoping to make a happy comeback from a tough beginning to her life.
Aspen was rescued by Project Hope Humane Society after being held in a home where dozens of dogs were kept on chains.
Now Aspen is happy, healthy, playful and goofy, and looking for a forever family.
Aspen recently graduated from the SWATT Training Program where she learned basic commands.
She is spayed, fully vetted and crate trained. Her adoption fee is $100, but the fee is waived if you are a veteran.
If Aspen has captured your heart, you can call Project Hope Humane Society at 616-638-4555.
Keep in mind, the shelter is closed until Tuesday, but the phone will still be answered from 1-5 p.m.