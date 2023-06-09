BENTON, KY — Benjamin is a sweet, high-energy border collie mix from the Humane Society of Marshall County, and he's looking for his forever home.
He's about three years old, knows basic commands, and is leash trained.
Workers at the humane society say he really likes to bounce around, so he'll need to go to a home where he has space for that.
He's neutered, heartworm negative, microchipped, house-trained, and gets along with cats and other dogs. His adoption fee is $90.
If Benjamin has stolen your heart, call (270) 354-8738 or send them a message on Facebook.