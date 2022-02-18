This week's pet of the week is a resilient dog named Chip.
Chip as a terrier mix that is nearly 7-years-old.
He was brought into the McCracken County Humane Society as a neglect case, and the humane society says he was very unhealthy when they took him in.
Since then, Chip has gotten healthier and more comfortable. The humane society says he is now one of their sweetest dogs.
Chip also loves toys and being outside.
He is up to date on just about all his shots. Chip is heartworm positive, but will go home with full treatment so he can recover.
The best part is, Chip's adoption fee is nonexistent since he is being sponsored. If you want to make Chip a part of your forever home call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.