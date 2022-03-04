This week's pet of the week is a sweet pup named Clark.
Clark is a very happy 6-year-old Coon Hound Mix who loves to run and play.
Project Hope Humane Society says he was pulled from a local animal control, and needs a safe, loving home he can learn to trust again.
Clark can be scared easily, so it might take a minute for him to warm up to you.
Clark is heartworm positive, but is having treatment and he's ready to be fostered or adopted today. Clark has also been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
His adoption fee is only $100, and if Clark has stolen your heart call Project Hope Humane Society at 618-638-4555.