Some of you might remember Johnny, a 2-year-old pup from the McCracken County Humane Society who was featured on Forever Home Friday in November.
Johnny was the second-longest resident at the humane society until Wednesday, when he found a new home for the holiday.
In early 2021, Johnny was first brought to the humane society as a stray. When he first arrived, Johnny tested positive for heartworms, but after months of treatment Johnny is healthy and ready to play with his new family.
The McCracken County Humane Society still has plenty of dogs and cats looking for a home in the new year. If you are interested in adopting a pet, click here.