This week's pet of the week is a sweet 6-year-old female cane corso mix named Fergie.
She is making a comeback from a rough beginning. Fergie was brought to the McCracken County Humane Society as a stray. When she was brought in, workers at the humane society say she was very skinny and neglected.
Now Fergie is much better and looking for a loving home and a couch to spend her days on.
Fergie is up to date on all her vaccinations, she is also dewormed and microchipped.
Her adoption fee is $100. If you want to make Fergie a part of your family call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.