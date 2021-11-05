This week's pet of the week is a friendly dog named Johnny.
Johnny is a 2-year-old extra large lab mix. He is very outgoing and loves attention. Johnny would be great in a house with older kids and he's already housebroken!
Johnny was brought to the McCracken County Humane Society as a stray at the beginning of the year. He would be perfect in a home as the only animal or with only female dogs.
Johnny is neutered, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccinations, and has received flea and tick meds. He did test positive for heartworms, but will go home with all of his treatments.
Johnny's adoption fee is $50. If you're interested in adopting Johnny please call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.