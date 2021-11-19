This week's pet of the week is a happy little girl named Judy.
Judy is a 3 to 4-year-old mini Australian Shepherd mix. Judy is a lovely little lady who came to Project Hope after her owner passed away.
Judy is a little timid when she first meets you, but that will all go away once she knows you. Project Hope says she is very affectionate, gentle, smart, quite and a bit of a couch potato.
Judy is house trained, has been spayed and microchipped and is fully vetted.
Her adoption fee is $150. If you want to make Judy a part of your family call Project Hope at 618-638-4555.