PADUCAH — 2.5 year old Pinky is an energetic, loving, playful companion, and she's looking for her Forever home.
Pinky has been at the McCracken County Humane Society for longer than any other adoptable animal there. She was reportedly abandoned there with her two sisters, but both of them have been adopted.
Pinky loves toys, ear scratches, and cuddles. She's picky about other dogs, so a family without pets would probably be best for her.
If you are interested in adopting Pinky, contact the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.
