This week's pet of the week is a precious pup named Marble.
Marble is an active dog who loves to swim and play with toys.
Marble was recused from a bad situation where she and a dozen other dogs were being kept outside on chains. She was very scared and uncertain of people when she came to project hope humane society, but she's learned to trust the staff who says she's made a lot of progress.
She has been sprayed, micro-chipped, vaccinated and tested negative for heart worms. Marble's adoption fee is $150 and you can adopt her today from Project Hope.
Call 618-638-4555 if you're interested in adopting.