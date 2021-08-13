This week's pet of the week is a sweet dog named Patience.
Patience was found by McCracken County Humane Society. When she was discovered, Patience was pregnant with 11 puppies, but extremely thin.
After spending some time in the shelter, Patience is back up to weight. She is a playful pup who loves her toys and attention.
You can adopt Patience today for only $150. She is up to date on her vaccinations and has a microchip.
Call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923 for more adoption info.