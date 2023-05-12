PADUCAH — Carly is a great cuddler, and she's a big girl — so there's even more of her to love.
She's a 5-year-old pointer/basset hound mix, and she's been at the McCracken County Humane Society since Thanksgiving of 2022.
Folks at the humane society say she's great with other dogs and kids and is a fantastic cuddler.
According to the MCHS, Carly is spayed, microchipped, fully vaccinated, housebroken, negative for heartworms, and is on monthly flea, tick, and heartworm prevention.
Carly's adoption fee is only $25!
If she's stolen your heart, call the MCHS at (270) 443-5923.