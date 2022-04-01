This week's pet of the week is a lively pup named Ruth.
Ruth is a 2-year-old shepherd/terrier mix who came to the McCracken County Humane Society as a stray.
The humane society says despite Ruth's bubbly and outgoing personality, she is one of the longest tenured dogs at the humane society.
Ruth is very selective with the dogs she likes, but does love being outside and jumping in puddles.
Ruth's adoption fee is just $25. If you are interested in taking Ruth into your forever home call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.