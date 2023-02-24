MURRAY, KY — It may be a couple of weeks late, but this week's Forever Home Friday pet is hoping you'll be her valentine.
The Murray-Calloway County Animal Shelter says Valentina was found on Valentines Day, and she's looking for the perfect family to love.
The shelter says she's about one year old and weighs a little over 40 pounds.
They tell Local 6 she walks well on a leash, appears to be house trained, and even knows some basic commands.
She's up to date on her vaccinations, her spay has been sponsored, and her $80 cash adoption fee includes a microchip.
If Valentina has captured your heart, click here to fill out an adoption application and send it to mccasapplication@gmail.com.
And if you can't adopt Valentina but want to help someone else adopt the dog of their dreams, consider sponsoring an animal.
You can get more details about that by calling the shelter director at 270-759-4141.