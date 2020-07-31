Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, ALEXANDER, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, HAMILTON, HARDIN, JACKSON, JOHNSON, MASSAC, POPE, PULASKI, SALINE, UNION, WHITE, AND WILLIAMSON. IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA, GIBSON, PIKE, POSEY, SPENCER, VANDERBURGH, AND WARRICK. IN WESTERN KENTUCKY, BALLARD, CALDWELL, CALLOWAY, CARLISLE, CHRISTIAN, CRITTENDEN, DAVIESS, FULTON, GRAVES, HENDERSON, HICKMAN, HOPKINS, LIVINGSTON, LYON, MARSHALL, MCCRACKEN, MCLEAN, MUHLENBERG, TODD, TRIGG, UNION KY, AND WEBSTER. IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, BOLLINGER, BUTLER, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARTER, MISSISSIPPI, NEW MADRID, PERRY MO, RIPLEY, SCOTT, STODDARD, AND WAYNE MO. * THROUGH THIS EVENING * SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS TODAY INTO THIS EVENING WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE COPIUS AMOUNTS OF RAIN IN VERY SHORT TIME PERIODS. MANY LOCATIONS COULD SEE FROM 1.5 TO 2.5 INCHES OF RAIN TODAY INTO THIS EVENING. THERE COULD BE LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS FROM 3 TO 5 INCHES, ESPECIALLY WHERE STORMS REPEAT OR TRAIN. * MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR RAPIDLY REDUCED VISIBILITIES IN HEAVY RAINFALL, AND RAPID PONDING OR FLOODING OF WATER ON ROAD SURFACES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&