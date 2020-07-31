McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says a woman was arrested Thursday night after a high speed chase, running away from deputies on foot, escaping handcuffs, then running away again.
The sheriff's department says a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on John Puryear Drive near Exit 11 Thursday night when the driver sped onto Interstate 24, eastbound.
Once in Marshall County, deputies say the vehicle left the south side of the roadway and came to a sudden stop. Two people got out of the car and fled on foot. Deputies say the driver, 24-year-old Kaylin Herzog, of Ledbetter, KY, was taken into custody after a foot chase through a wooded area.
Deputies say once Herzog was placed into custody she was able to slip out of the handcuff, pull away from the deputy, and flee on foot a second time. She was taken into custody again after the second brief foot chase.
While searching the vehicle, deputies say they found drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of methamphetamine.
Deputies also say they continued to search the area throughout the night for the passenger of the vehicle, a white male, but couldn't find him.
The sheriff's department says they were assisted on scene by the Paducah Police Department, Marshall County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police, and Stinnett’s Wrecker Service
Herzog faces a list of charges including:
- One headlight
- First degree fleeing and evading police (motor vehicle)
- Speeding 26 mph or greater
- Reckless driving
- Two counts of first degree fleeing and evading police (on foot)
- Escape 2nd degree
- Resisting arrest
- First degree possession of methamphetamine 2nd offense
- Drug paraphernalia
- Open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle
- Driving on DUI suspended license
- No registration plates
- No registration receipt
- Failure to produce insurance card