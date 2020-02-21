You can help Beatrice find her forever home.
She is a one-year-old Australian cattle dog mix who is about to graduate from the Shawnee Wellness Assistance Therapy Training or SWATT program.
One she graduates, Beatrice will know her basic command and will also be house and crate trained.
She will also be a perfect companion dog for a veteran or a person with disabilities.
Beatrice, and the other dogs who graduate from the program, are available for no or a reduced adoption fee.
To learn more about Beatrice, call Project Hope Humane Society at 618-524-8939.