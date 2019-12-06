You can help Fidget find his forever home.
He is about four years old and was brought to the McCracken County Humane Society by animal control after he was found with an injured leg.
The vet decided it needed to be amputated but don't let that fool you.
Fidget still loves to get into everything.
One of his favorite things to do is hang out with the office staff and follow them around.
When he is not exploring, Fidget is usually sleeping in an office chair or in the arms of one of the staff.
His $125 adoption fee covers all of his vet work.
You can find out more about him by visiting the McCracken County Humane Society or calling 270-443-5923.