You can help Miles find his forever home.
He is a two-year-old walker coonhound currently at Project Hope in Metropolis, Illinois.
Miles was brought there as a stray.
When he got there, he had a badly broken leg that had to be removed.
He was also already missing en eye and had scaring on his front legs.
As if this guy hasn't already had a hard enough time, he's also heartworm positive.
Miles is very sweet and would make the perfect companion for someone out there.
His adoption fee is $150 and helps pay for some of his medical costs.
If you would like more details on Miles, call Project Hope at 618-524-8939.