You can help Miles find his forever home.

He is a two-year-old walker coonhound currently at Project Hope in Metropolis, Illinois.

Miles was brought there as a stray.

When he got there, he had a badly broken leg that had to be removed.

He was also already missing en eye and had scaring on his front legs.

As if this guy hasn't already had a hard enough time, he's also heartworm positive.

Miles is very sweet and would make the perfect companion for someone out there.

His adoption fee is $150 and helps pay for some of his medical costs.

If you would like more details on Miles, call Project Hope at 618-524-8939.