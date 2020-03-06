You can help Rose and Stanley find their forever homes.
They are four-and-a-half you old kittens currently being fostered with Creatures Great and Small.
They are both very sweet, loving, and playful.
They also love to have their ears and bellies rubbed and spend their days napping and wrestling together.
They are also very social and get along well with other cats, kids, and dogs.
They do need to be indoor cats and would prefer to be adopted together.
If you would like to give them a forever home, their adoption fee is $100 for both of them.
You can meet them by contacting Creatures Great and Small on Facebook or calling their foster Tricia at 808-397-0336.