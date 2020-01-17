You can help Smudge and Wobbles find their forever homes.
These two sweet boys aren't brothers, but they were brought to the McCracken County Humane Society around the same time and love playing together.
Wobbles has a neurological condition that affects his coordination, but he doesn't know he is any different than Smudge or other kittens.
They love playing together, but don't have to be adopted together.
Their adoption fee is $100 each, which covers their neuter, microchip, and other vet work.
You can find out more about Smudge and Wobbles by calling the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.