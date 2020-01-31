You can help Suzette find her forever home.
She is a very sweet beagle and boxer mix currently at the Project Hope Humane Society.
Suzette is a graduate of the SWATT program. She knows basic commands and is crate trained.
She is only about two-and-a-half years old.
Suzette also gets along with other dogs and would probably do well with kids.
She also loves to go on walks and hikes.
Suzette's adoption fee is waived for veterans and reduced for people with disabilities.
Her adoption fee is $150 for anyone else interested in adopting.
You can find out more about Suzette by calling Project Hope at 618-524-8939.