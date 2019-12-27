You can help Voka find her forever home.
She is an 8-month-old bulldog mix currently at the McCracken County Humane Society.
Voka was brought in by animal control a few months ago after she was taken from the place she was living because she wasn't being treated well.
She is a very special girl. Voka is deaf, but don't let that fool you.
She loves to get out and play.
Voka is still working on her manners because she can sometimes play a little too rough since she can't hear you.
So she needs a patient home that can work on helping her calm down.
If you think that could be you, contact the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.