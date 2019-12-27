Weather Alert

...PATCHY DENSE FOG WILL LINGER THROUGH LATE MORNING... ALTHOUGH WIDESPREAD DENSE FOG HAS DISSIPATED ACROSS MUCH OF THE REGION THIS MORNING, PATCHES OF DENSE FOG WILL BE POSSIBLE THROUGH 10 AM. IF DRIVING, PREPARE FOR RAPID CHANGES IN VISIBILITY. IF YOU ENCOUNTER DENSE FOG, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF SPACE BETWEEN YOUR VEHICLE AND OTHERS.