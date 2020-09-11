You can help find Carrie and Katie forever homes.
Carrie and Katie are four-month-old sisters who were left in a neighborhood, and rescued by Creatures Great and Small.
The people in the neighborhood trapped them in hopes of giving them a better life instead of becoming feral.
Both Carrie and Katie are sweet, playful, and curious!
They can be adopted together or separately and their adoption fee is $50 each, which includes their spay and rabies shots.
You can find out more about one or both of them by calling 270-519-3224.