A warm bed, a full belly, and endless love. If the cats and dogs living at shelters and humane societies across the country could send letters to Santa, that's all they would be asking for this year.
If you're thinking the holidays could be the perfect time to add a pet to your family, then Emerald could be the perfect fit for you.
Emerald is only about a year and a half old and came to Project Hope Humane Society with several other kitties last year.
Emerald is very sweet, but also timid and easily overwhelmed by the other kitties. She would need to be in a calm, quiet home with someone who can give her lots of love that she deserves.
Emerald's adoption fee is only $35 and covers all of her current vet work.
If you're interested in adopting her, or just learning more about her, call Project Hope at 618-638-4555.