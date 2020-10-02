There's a reason you may see bumper stickers or memes that say "I didn't rescue my pet, my pet rescued me." This is something Local 6's Pauline Fitzgerald says she knows from experience.
Many of you may recognize this dog as Buddy. Pauline adopted him from the McCracken County Humane Society last year and says Buddy's been there for her every since.
While it can be an easy decision to adopt a pet — it's also one that shouldn't be taken lightly.
- Do your research to know what kind of pet is right for you
- Consider adopting an adult animal. A shelter or humane society will be able to tell you more about their specific personalities.
- Make sure anything they don't need to get into is safely put away.
- Know whose responsibility it will be to clean up after them and feed them.
There are many shelters and humane societies that have dogs, cats, and other animals waiting to give their love to someone – and get your love in return.
You can find your local shelter or humane society on social media or by looking for their website to find more about their current adoption procedures.