You can help Itzy and Scooter find their forever homes.
Itzy is an 11-year-old boy and Scooter is an 8-year-old girl.
Itzy is gray and white and Scooter is black and white.
Project Hope Humane Society saved them from being euthanized when their former owner was moving and couldn't take them.
Itzy is very sweet and social and gets along well with other cats.
Scooter is terrified of the shelter and spends her time hiding.
They can be adopted separately, but are bonded if you are able to adopt them together.
To find out more about Itzy and Scooter, call Project Hope Humane Society at 618-638-4555.