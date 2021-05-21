It's been more than a year since we've had a pet in the Local 6 studio for Forever Home Friday, so we decided to go big!
Lulu is a 6-year-old, 125 pound Mastiff mix who loves when people pet her.
She does well with cats and other dogs.
Lulu is spayed and vaccinated, dewormed, microchipped, and has been given monthly flee, tick, and heartworm prevention.
Lulu will need to be on an anti-inflammatory so she can continue to get around well.
If you want to make Lulu apart of your family, call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.