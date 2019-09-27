You can help Magonlia find her forever home.
She is a lab mix currently at the Project Hope Humane Society.
Maggie is a recent graduate from the Shawnee Wellness Assistance Therapy Training, or SWATT, program.
She already knows basic commands and is house trained.
Maggie is very sweet and loyal. She loves everyone.
Project Hope is hoping to pair her with a veteran or person with disabilities but if they are not able to find one she will be up for anyone to adopt.
You can learn more about Maggie by calling Project Hope at 618-524-8939.