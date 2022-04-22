This week's pet of the week is a sweet pet on the road to recovery.
Nick is currently recovering from a vicious dog attack at the McCracken County Humane Society. According to the humane society, when Nick was rescued he was covered in puncture wounds, rips and tears.
The attack left Nick with an infection that made him incapable of walking for several days. However, thanks to some love and care, Nick is cleaned up and healing.
The humane society described Nick as a happy and loving dog.
If you're interested in making a nick a part of your forever home, call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.
NOTE: Due to Nick's past, he should be adopted into a home where he is the only dog.