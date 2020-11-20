You can help Rocky find his forever home!
When an animal finds itself in an animal shelter or humane society, it's almost always through no fault of their own and many of them don't understand why they're there.
But you can help them not stay another day!
Rocky is one of those dogs who deserves another shot at a forever home!
Rocky is a handsome year-and-a-half old lab/dachshund mix. He is currently at Project Hope Humane Society in Metropolis, Illinois.
Rocky is a recent owner surrender, whose former owner says he is a great dog, but circumstances made it necessary for him to need a new family.
His 150 adoption fee helps pay for all of his current vet work.
To learn more about Rocky, you can call Project Hope at 618-638-4555.