You can help Sandy find her forever home.
She is a two-year- old Shepherd, who is currently at the McCracken County Humane Society.
Her previous owner wasn't able to care for her anymore, so they brought her and her eight puppies to the humane society.
All of her puppies have found their forever home, so now it's Sandy's turn!
She's very sweet and loves to snuggle and meet new people.
She's also very laid back and quiet.
Sandy's adoption fee is $150 dollars, which also covers her current vet work.
If you're interested in adopting her, you will need to call the humane society before stopping by.
Their number is 270-443-5923.