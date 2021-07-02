This week's pet of the week is a sweet pup named Shirley.
Shirley is an 2-year-old lab/terrier mix that has a very sweet, loving personality.
The McCracken County Humane Society said Shirley was brought to them as a stray, and staff immediately noticed Shirley wasn't putting any weight on one of her legs. After trying everything they could to make Shirley use the leg, veterinarians recommended the leg be amputated due to her obvious injury.
However, even as a three-legged pup, Shirley has no problems getting around.
The adoption fee is $300, and she has already been spayed, vaccinated, and chipped.
If you are interested in adopting Shirley call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.