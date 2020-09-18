You can help Snow Bell find her forever home.
Snow Bell's owner just died. This 14-year-old kitty is depressed and scared at Project Hope Human Society and deserves to be happy and loved again.
Snow Bell will do best in a home without other cats, or not too many others.
If your interested in adopting her, Snow Bell's adoption fee is only $25, thanks to a partial sponsorship from Paws of Lyon County.
Project Hope's lobby is still closed because of COVID-19, but you can get an application for Snow Bell, or any of the other pets at the humane society, by calling 618-638-4555 or going to their website.