PADUCAH — Rex is a spunky German Shepard/ Husky mix with a heart of gold and he's looking for his Forever Home. Could you be the one?
Rex is 1.5 years old, playful, energetic, and very friendly. He was saved from a kill-shelter and has been waiting to meet his forever family ever since.
He would do very well with an active family and has been fully vetted, including being neutered and receiving all of his vaccinations. If you're interested in adopting Rex, contact the Project Hope Humane Society at (618) 638-4555.
If you can't adopt Rex but would like to help other animals like him, consider donating to Tiny's Christmas Challenge.