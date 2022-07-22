PADUCAH — Tank, Kora, and Bella are in desperate need of a forever home, or a foster.
Tank is a 3-year-old male, Kora is a three-year-old female, and Bella is a one-year-old female. The McCracken County Humane Society says they're all fixed, up-to-date on vaccinations, and are on flea and tick prevention medication.
Unfortunately, their mom has fallen on hard times. She's had to move, and these three love-bugs can't come with her.
Now, the MCHS is asking for your help. They say they don't have room to hold these babies because their facility is at maximum capacity and the extreme heat is complicating things even more.
If you have any questions about them or are interested in adoption/fostering, contact the McCracken County Humane Society.