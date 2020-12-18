With Christmas exactly one week away, you could be looking for a little addition to your family.
This week, we have a special dog you're sure to fall in love with!
Meet Zoey!
Zoey is a three-year-old Terrier Mix breed and is very sweet and lovable. She was brought to the McCracken County Humane Society as a stray.
It may take her a little time to open up to you, but once she does, she is so very loving.
Zoey has been spayed, vaccinated, de-wormed, and microchipped!
Her adoption fee is $150. If you want to make her apart of your family this Christmas, call the McCracken County Humane Society at 270-443-5923.