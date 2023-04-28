This week, we are introducing you to a sweet pup from Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven in Union City, Tennessee.
His name is Rudy, and he's a 9-month-old, All-American dog.
He may be just a puppy, but folks at wags and whiskers say he's a fast learner. They say he does well with cats, other dogs, and kids; he's housebroken; and he knows basic commands.
Plus, they say he's sure to keep you laughing with all of his crazy antics!
Rudy is neutered and up to date on his shots and heartworm prevention.
If he's captured your heart, call Wags and Whiskers Safe Haven at 731-446-2441 to set up a meet and greet.