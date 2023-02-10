METROPOLIS, IL — You might recognize the pet of the week — it's his second time featured on Forever Home Friday.
This handsome boy was first featured back in November, but he's still searching for his forever home. Will today be his lucky day?
Rex is about one and a half years old, and was rescued from a kill shelter.
The first thing you'll notice about him is his beautiful smile.
Then, you'll notice his pretty fur color — Rex is a unique blend of German Shepherd and Husky.
The folks at Project Hope Humane Society tell Local 6 Rex is a sweet boy with a lot of energy.
They say he loves to run and play, so would do well with an active family.
Rex is fully-vetted, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.
If he has stolen your heart, call Project Hope at 618-638-4555.
And if you bring Rex home today — let us know! We love to hear your success stories.