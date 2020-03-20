Hooked on Science: Gassy Paint Can Jason Lindsey Mar 20, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You typically find paint inside a paint can, right?Our “science guy” Jason Lindsey, shows us what happens when you replace the paint with vinegar and baking soda. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hooked Science Gassy Paint Can Experiment Jason Lindsey Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 67°F Sunny 67°F / 65°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesCoronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act: What you need to knowWeather Authority Alert - Tracking severe weatherCalifornia orders 40 million residents to stay at home starting tonightKentucky attorney general finds Marshall County judge executive violated open records actKentucky records second coronavirus death, cases near 50Overwhelmed grocery stores looking to hire during stressful timesGov. Beshear provides an update on COVID-19 in KentuckyMnuchin: Family of 4 could get $3K under virus relief planLyon County cattle farm gives people place to buy meatMilner & Orr offers 'Hugs from Home' to share condolences amid COVID-19 measures Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.