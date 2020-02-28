You are not going to believe what you can do with a reusable hand warmer. Our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, shows us how to turn one into a “hot ice sculpture.”
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY... OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO .THE RIVER IS CONTINUING TO STEADILY FALL, AND IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE THIS WEEKEND OR EARLY NEXT WEEK, DEPENDING ON LOCATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 8:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.1 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE SATURDAY MORNING OR EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&
- Cadiz, Kentucky, man charged with child sexual abuse
- KSP: Medical emergency caused road closure, multi-agency response in Aurora, Kentucky
- Man and woman killed in three-car crash in Williamson County
- Suitcase murder: Woman accused of zipping man in luggage and recording his cries for help
- Local sheriff's department says it will test meth for coronavirus
- Gov. Beshear defends Fairness Rally photo, calls GOP senator's remarks homophobic
- Kentucky governor's proposed budget transfers boater registration funding
- Kentucky Senate OK's bill to restore voting rights for some felons
- Genova Products faces another lawsuit, its future in Paducah is at a standstill
- Missing Carbondale teen found, police say
