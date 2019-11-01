A balloon that’s haunted or is it just science? Our “science guy,” Jason Lindsey, uses an orange to pop a balloon. Now that’s spooky!
kcallais
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING... * TEMPERATURE...AFTER LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S, TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID MORNING. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&
Currently in Paducah
35°F
Sunny
35°F / 27°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Pilot killed in plane crash 4 miles from Barkley Regional Airport
- Mayfield woman dies in overnight crash
- Body found in Alexander County, Illinois
- ESCAPED INMATE: Henry Rickard Jr.
- Kentucky Supreme Court dismisses gay pride T-shirt case
- Trick-or-treater, 7, critically injured in Chicago shooting
- Paducah leaders explain why hotel study commissioned before TIF district approved
- Friends in the Fight: Local woman explains why she'll never miss another annual mammogram
- Deal gives Ford workers $9K signing bonus; plant will close
- Democrats push impeachment rules package through House
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.