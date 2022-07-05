PADUCAH — St. Jude tickets are steadily selling out, with less than 1,500 remaining. If you haven't purchased your ticket yet, now is the time!
Each ticket costs $100 and represents a chance to win a three-bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Paddock at the Oaks in Paducah. Once it's complete, the home will be worth an estimated $450,000.
If you purchase your ticket before Aug. 5, you will be entered to win bonus prizes as well.
Visit the links on the left-hand side of the page to learn more about the St. Jude Dream home and purchase tickets today.