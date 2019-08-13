Watch again

MAYFIELD, KY-- In 2018, Mayfield city leaders approved an ordinance preventing businesses that don't serve food from selling alcohol by the drink. Soon, that may change.

A new alcohol ordinance is now one step away from passing. Vice President of Community and Development Jodi Hansen said there has been a push to alter three different parts of the existing rule, with one being the most important.

"Back in 2018, they made a change to the current ordinance that liquor by the drink can no longer be offered," said Hansen. "Now, that doesn't affect any restaurants that serve food or anything of that nature, but it does affect places like salons — no breweries or bars."

The rule placed restrictions on businesses like Anaj. The owner of the retail store, Jana Daffy, said the rule restricts her to using the only licensed catering service in the area. She says she likes the caterer, but that adds unnecessary costs to the the store's books.

"She stays booked up. She's fantastic, easy to work with," said Daffy. "But it would just be more convenient for me and other business owners if we could have, like, a permit, so that we could throw those events anytime that we choose."

An 8 to 1 vote in favor of the ordinance on the first reading at Monday night's city council meeting showed that most council members are in support of the ordinance and its economic benefits.

Others have concerns about the increase of alcohol in the area, but business owners like Daffy say they just want to give their customers a taste of luxury.

"So this is more for the experience. I'm not trying to promote alcoholism or get people drunk before they leave here. I just want them to have the luxury," said Daffy.

Hansen said "That's not our focus — on bringing bars and packing bars on every corner. That's not ever going to be Mayfield, I don't believe."

"But it is giving people that live here, that invest here, that work here the opportunity to say, 'Hey, I want to go into a nice place at the end of a long day, and be able to enjoy as I do in Paducah, or Murray or surrounding areas.'"

Other changes include extending alcohol server training from 60 to 90 days, and changing the start time from when alcohol can be served on Sundays from 1 p.m. to noon.

The second reading for the ordinance is scheduled for Sept. 9.