PADUCAH, KY — The McCracken County Humane Society says when Rico first arrived at their facility, he was skin and bones. Now, he's everybody's favorite chunky boy!
He was rescued from what the humane society calls "horrible living conditions" in January of 2022.
Now, he's gained 25 pounds, and all he wants to do is cuddle — and find his forever home.
The humane society believes Rico is about 5-years-old.
They say he's up-to-date on vaccinations, housebroken, neutered, heartworm negative, and microchipped.
He's reportedly pretty shy when he meets new people, so he needs a slow introduction. The humane society says he may need to meet you a few times before he opens up.
As far as other pets in the house, we're told he can be a bit particular about other dogs. He doesn't seem to be bothered by cats, though.
The humane society says he's truly a big, adorable baby. He loves sleeping in his bed, and he carries his ball with him just about everywhere he goes.
Rico's adoption fee has been sponsored for an approved home.
If you're interested scheduling a meet-and-greet with Rico, call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923.
To browse other adoptable pets or learn more about the McCracken County Humane Society, click here.