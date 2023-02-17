PADUCAH — Creatures Great and Small tells us 2-year-old Josie is shy and quiet, but she's got some serious lap-cat potential.
She's a beautiful dilute calico, with mostly white fur and splashes of orange and black running from the top of her head to the bottom of her tail.
CGS tells us despite her shyness, Josie likes to be petted.
She's an indoor cat, she has experience around other cats, she's been spayed, and her adoption fee is $75.
If Josie has captured your heart, give Creatures Great and Small a call or text at (270) 519-3224.