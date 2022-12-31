PADUCAH — People nationwide will be celebrating and bringing in the new year on Sunday. Some of the community welcomed this new era by participating in Sunrise Children's Services' first-ever Sunrise 5k during the last sunrise of 2022.
Running for a purpose greater than themselves—that's the goal for runners at Beacon Dragway like Amber Harned and Michael Haycraft.
"Get out there," Harned says. "Get active. It doesn't matter how fast you go as long as you are here putting one foot in front of the other. You're already going faster than the person on the couch."
Sunrise Children's Services is a nonprofit that serves abused and neglected children. The organization also has a foster-to-adopt program to connect families to children in need.
After battling breast cancer, Harned is proud to get out and run for a bigger purpose.
"Running is an outlet that allowed me to heal as well as stay healthy for my treatment," she says.
That bigger purpose: giving children in need a better chance at a forever home.
"We just want them to know their money went to a good cause," says Regional Advancement Director Traci Lawrence. "I mean, then [they] can have peace knowing that 'Wow, the money I spent went to help provide a safe and permanent home to a child that doesn't have one right now.'"
The cause also gave Haycraft the extra drive to come in first after getting back into running.
"It's super awesome to be out here, being able to actually support, you know, a good cause, especially a cause as sweet and wholehearted as taking care of kids who are in bad situations," he says.
If you want to learn more about Sunrise Children's Services, click here to see how you can get involved.