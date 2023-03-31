Today, we're introducing you to a precious pup from the Project Hope Humane Society.
This handsome guy is named Sam. He's around 1 to 2 years old and is super friendly.
We're told he seems to be happy all the time and just wants to be loved on. Folks at the shelter say he gets along well with other dogs too.
Sam is patiently waiting for his forever home. He's already been neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $150.
If you think Sam would make a great addition to your family, call Project Hope at 618-638-4555.