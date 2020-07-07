You can get rid of personal documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.
WPSD Local 6 and our shredding partner, Shred-it, will be hosting “Super Shredder Thursday” events this Fall with local sponsoring businesses. Check the list below for the dates and locations of the events. Each Super Shredder is held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
To protect you and your family from COVID-19 exposure, we have implemented some new rules for the Super Shredder events. Please pay close attention.
- Everyone who brings paper to be shredded must STAY IN THE CAR. Please put paper to be shredded in an easily accessible place, like the trunk, back seat or rear hatch.
- Employees will unload the paper for you. STAY IN THE CAR.
- Each employee will be wearing a mask and gloves. We encourage you to wear a mask also.
- We will not accept more than 50 pounds of PERSONAL documents. NO BUSINESS DOCUMENTS WILL BE ACCEPTED.
- WPSD and Shred-it reserve the right to end the event early, if the shredding truck is filled.
We appreciate your patience in this most difficult time. It is our pleasure to provide this valuable service free of charge. With your support, we can continue to do that. If your business would like to sponsor a Super Shredder event, contact sales@wpsdlocal6.com for more information.
Shredding Table 2020
|Date
|Sponsor
|Location
|7/10/2020
|Lake Chem Federal Credit Union
|4822 Highway 62, Calvert City, KY
|7/17/2020
|Signet Federal Credit Union
|1560 Lowes Drive, Murray, KY
|10/1/2020
|CFSB
|1721 North 12th Street, Murray, KY