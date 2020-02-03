Local 6 Super Shredder

Now you have the chance to get rid of those old documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.

WPSD Local 6 will be hosting “Super Shredder Thursday” events at area locations throughout 2020.

Each Super Shredder is held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Check back often to find out when we’ll be in your area.

If your business would like to sponsor a Super Shredder event, contact sales@wpsdlocal6.com for more information.

Shredding Table 2020

Date Sponsor Location
4/9/2020 Signet Federal Credit Union 1560 Lowes Drive, Murray, KY
4/23/2020 Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union 4822 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY
5/7/2020 SIU Credit Union 704 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL
6/18/2020 Fredonia Valley Bank 226 Commerce Street, Eddyville, KY
7/9/2020 SIU Credit Union 2809 Outer Drive, Marion, IL
10/1/2020 CFSB 2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY (Old Kmart parking lot and future CFSB location)
10/15/2020 SIU Credit Union 395 North Giant City Road, Carbondale, IL