Now you have the chance to get rid of those old documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.
WPSD Local 6 will be hosting “Super Shredder Thursday” events at area locations throughout 2020.
Each Super Shredder is held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Check back often to find out when we’ll be in your area.
If your business would like to sponsor a Super Shredder event, contact sales@wpsdlocal6.com for more information.
Shredding Table 2020
|Date
|Sponsor
|Location
|4/9/2020
|Signet Federal Credit Union
|1560 Lowes Drive, Murray, KY
|4/23/2020
|Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union
|4822 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY
|5/7/2020
|SIU Credit Union
|704 East 5th Street, Metropolis, IL
|6/18/2020
|Fredonia Valley Bank
|226 Commerce Street, Eddyville, KY
|7/9/2020
|SIU Credit Union
|2809 Outer Drive, Marion, IL
|10/1/2020
|CFSB
|2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY (Old Kmart parking lot and future CFSB location)
|10/15/2020
|SIU Credit Union
|395 North Giant City Road, Carbondale, IL