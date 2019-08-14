Local 6 Super Shredder
April 11 1560 Lowes Drive, Murray, KY  
April 25  4822 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY 
May 9  704 East 5th St., Metropolis, IL
June 20  226 Commerce St., Eddyville, KY
July 11  2809 Outer Drive, Marion, IL
Oct. 3  2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah
Oct. 17  395 North Giant City Road, Carbondale, IL
  
  
  
  