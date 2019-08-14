|April 11
|1560 Lowes Drive, Murray, KY
|April 25
|4822 US Highway 62, Calvert City, KY
|May 9
|704 East 5th St., Metropolis, IL
|June 20
|226 Commerce St., Eddyville, KY
|July 11
|2809 Outer Drive, Marion, IL
|Oct. 3
|2440 Lone Oak Road, Paducah
|Oct. 17
|395 North Giant City Road, Carbondale, IL
Super Shredder schedule 2019
- Leanne Fuller
- Updated
